FoxyMoron wins digital media mandate for Organic Tattva

19 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

FoxyMoron, the full-service creative and performance agency under the Zoo Media network, has won the digital and performance marketing mandate for Organic Tattva, brand for organic food. FoxyMoron will be handling the brand’s strategic content, design across all social media platforms and performance marketing as well.

Commenting on the win Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said: “The organic food and beverages category, while increasing in demand, has been riddled with unclear messaging and perception challenges. With Organic Tattva, we aim to create communication that will truly build brand trust and also a community of people who enjoy consuming organic food”.

Added Kriti Mehrotra, Marketing Director, Organic Tattva: “We are excited to collaborate with FoxyMoron for our digital marketing and media mandate. Organic, being a niche category, requires customer education about organic production, certifications, benefits, and environmental sustainability. Organic Tattva and FoxyMoron will work on delivering influential campaigns and raising awareness about the organic farm to fork process and our company’s commitment to integrity, authenticity, and quality.”