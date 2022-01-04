Ford India launches ‘Committed to Serve’ campaign

03 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Ford has unveiled its new campaign #CommittedToServe, underpinning the company’s promise of continued parts, service, and warranty support to customers in India. The campaign saw a print ad on January 1. There is also a digital commercial and a TVC.

Notes a communique: “The campaign film opens with the protagonist handing over the keys of her EcoSport to a Ford Service executive. The film then shows her looking at their sparingly used Ford Ikon and enquiring if the old Ikon can also be serviced, just to surprise her mother on her birthday. The Ford Service person agrees instantly valuing the brand’s association with the customer and then shows up in the evening, with both vehicles serviced & old Ikon, decorated with a ribbon. The special ‘birthday’ gestures leave both women emotional and proud of their association with the brand and its products.”