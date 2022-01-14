First Sight bags Sero Apparels mandate

14 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

First Sight, the Mumbai-based data-driven digital agency, has won digital mandate of Sero Apparels. It will help ride the D2C wave with digital full-stack solutions.

Speaking on the development Akshay, CEO of First Sight, said: “At First Sight, Data insight is a key to power digital marketing. We want to be there where it transacts – in digital networks.”