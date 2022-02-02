Fastrack unveils smart watch, Reflex VOX

31 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Fastrack announces the launch of its first smart watch Reflex VOX with a digital campaign including multiple touch points to engage with its audiences. The brand has onboarded actor Rohit Saraf as its ambassador.

Said Fastrack’s Marketing Head Ajay Maurya: “Fastrack has always established a great synergy between communication and innovation that enables us to lead the conversation regarding youth fashion and tech trends. With Fastrack Reflex VOX as we introduce a new category that caters to our audiences and gives us the right opportunity to collaborate with a personality that resonates with the spirit of our audiences. This association with Rohit has been a fun one and we are highly excited to introduce you all to him as the new face of Fastrack for its fash-tech portfolio. Rohit represents the generation of youth with unbridled spirit and enthusiasm and that is what the brand Fastrack represents.”