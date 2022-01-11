Eurosport & Jio TV to air AFC Asian Cup

10 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Eurosport India, Discovery Network’s sports brand and Jio TV Network have acquired the broadcast rights for AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, which will take place from January 20 to February 6. Eurosport India will telecast the tournament on television. Meanwhile, Jio TV will stream the matches of the competition on its online platform and across its network.

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), who currently holds the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent, has accorded the PayTV broadcast rights to Eurosport India.

The 20th edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ will feature 12 teams, which have been divided into three groups. Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. Meanwhile Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.