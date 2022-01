Eggoz Nutrition launches new brand campaign

18 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Eggoz Nutrition, a Gurugram-based consumer-oriented and integrated farmer egg brand has launched a new campaign titled ‘Extra In The Ordinary’. The campaign has been produced by ‘Some Place Nice’ and was launched online, utilising a combination of static and video assets to reach the target demographic and increase brand awareness.

Talking about the new campaign, Abhishek Negi (Co-Founder), Eggoz, said: “This campaign promotes the company’s strengths as a consumer-focused and integrated farmer egg brand in India, as well as its objective of providing chemical-free, completely integrated eggs from farmers around the country.