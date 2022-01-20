EaseMyTrip rolls out TVC to highlight refund policy

By Our Staff

EaseMyTrip, the online travel platform, has launched a new television campaign to highlight its full-refund policy for medical emergencies featuring actors Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz. The quirky ad campaign highlights EaseMyTrip’s free of charge, full-refund medical policy through which customers can claim a complete refund on domestic air ticket cancellations caused due to medical emergencies*.

Speaking on the TVC launch, Prashant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said: “Looking at the current uncertainties in the travel space, we believe that it is the right time to launch a TVC that highlights our unique full-refund policy for medical emergencies, and our exceptional customer support during such trying times. We are excited to associate with Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz who enjoy a unique mass appeal for their impeccable comic timing and incredible versatility. They have a unique connect that cuts across all audiences and geographies, and their personalities resonate and fit perfectly into the brand’s narrative of providing an exceptional and hassle-free booking experience.”