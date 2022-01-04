Disney Star appoints George Cherian to head comms & CSR

04 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Disney Star has announced the appointment of George Cherian as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing all strategic communications and CSR efforts for the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) business in the country which includes television network, streaming platform and studios. George will report to K Madhavan, Country Manager and President, The Walt Disney Company and Star India and will join the India leadership team that drives Disney Star businesses in the country.

Said Madhavan: “We are at an exciting juncture of our growth story and strongly believe that communication is one of the key drivers in establishing a brand’s stature. As the country’s leading media, entertainment and digital network, we have a strong and compelling story to tell. We are delighted to welcome George to the Disney Star team to help us communicate our vision, strategy and commitment to the Indian market, and to the various external stakeholders.”

Added George: “The combination of an industry that is on the cusp of exponential growth and a brand that is trusted and respected by millions of people the world over, could not have made for a more convincing case for me to join Disney Star. I look forward to the opportunity of building the Disney Star brands in India and working with some of the most talented professionals in this industry.”