Decathlon rolls out sustainability campaign

13 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Decathlon India has launched its sustainability campaign “Preserve Our Only Playground” with a video summing up the brand’s environmentally conscious practices and its future plans. The campaign is a call by the global sports goods leader to stay #connectedbytheplayground and preserve in every possible way.

Speaking on the initiatives and the company’s consistent commitment to sustainability Annie George, Sustainability Leader, Decathlon India, said: “Climate change is happening even more quickly than we realise. We are accelerating our Sustainability commitments by working in collaboration with our stakeholders. This will help us not just fulfil our commitments but also strengthen our methodologies and contribute to a collective impact.”