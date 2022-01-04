Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The Amazon Studios’s marketing boss Ukonwa Ojo has said: “Anecdotes are just as important as data… Some of our biggest ideas come from them.” Your view?

04 Jan,2022

We thought it was good to ask this question as well given that data is accorded so much importance. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the January 4, 2022 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. We asked you a few weeks back about what Satya Nadella has said on data. And this is what Amazon Studios’s marketing boss Ukonwa Ojo has said: “Anecdotes are just as important as data… Some of our biggest ideas come from them.” Your view?

A. The Eureka/ aha moment can come from different sources for different people. In a ubiquitous media environment, including social, nano moments of inspiration can be a reality. That doesn’t mean that other triggers are inconsequential for ideas. In today’s world, let a thousand flowers bloom. It’s not ‘either-or’. It’s the ‘andness’ that glues creativity.