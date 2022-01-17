Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Tata has replaced Vivo as the presenting sponsor of IPL. Idea achcha hai?

17 Jan,2022

The question may appear flip, but we wanted Dr Bhaskar Das’s view on it for the Jan 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Tata has replaced Vivo as the presenting sponsor of IPL. Idea achcha hai?

A.Is it an idea that can be judged as achcha or not achcha? I think for the new sponsor it is a strategic decision that would accentuate salience for both the corporate brand and the consumer0facing retail businesses. This is of course an outside-in (my own) perspective.