Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Recently, an American bank said it hasn’t lost much in salience after it went off advertising on Facebook & Instagram. Some years back, a leading Indian corporate too said the same after it went off one of print giant. Is there a lesson there for media companies?

19 Jan,2022

So what’s your view on the issue? Before you decide, do read what Dr Bhaskar Das says in the Jan 19 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Recently, an American bank said it hasn’t lost much in salience after it went off advertising on Facebook and Instagram. Some years back, a leading Indian corporate too said the same after it went off one of print giant. Is there a lesson there for media companies?

A.These are unique experiences and I wonder if they can be extrapolated as a generalisation that building brand salience isn’t a function of advertising. Even in specific cases, as mentioned in your question, I doubt that the concerned companies stopped communicating with their stakeholders. In today’s world, there is no one medium or no one way of communication with one’s ecosystem. Communication is a constant exercise today as consumer2consumer conversation happens real-time within the domain of Earned Media. Maintaining silence, in reality, may not be possible or desirable.