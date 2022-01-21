Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | On a lighter note (given Tata group embracing IPL), every time a batter gets out, should there be a Tata branding

21 Jan,2022

It’s a Friday, and with a name like Tata, we couldn’t have not asked this question. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the Jan 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Enjoy…

Q. On a lighter note (given Tata group embracing IPL), every time a batter gets out, should there be a Tata branding

A. That’s a literal interpretation of a possible superstition. On the other hand, the name would conjure robustness, sustainability and resilience in the capabilities and copabilities of players and the organisers. Am I stretching too far? When it comes to cricket, I prefer to be hyperbolic.