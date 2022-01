Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Last week, Virat Kohli quit captaincy of the Indian men’s Test cricket team. As a marketer, your key takeaway from his brand of leadership. Good or bad?

18 Jan,2022

Everyone has a view on Virat Kohli. Or at least those in the everyone who follow the game. So we thought it would be good to get the views of Dr Bhaskar Das’s for the Jan 18 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Last week, Virat Kohli quit captaincy of the Indian men’s Test cricket team. As a marketer, your key takeaway from his brand of leadership. Good or bad?

A.There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is a brand as a cricketer and consequently everything that he endorses. In a world where polarised opinion on any subject/ personality has come down to the level of N=1, most public figures attract, willy-nilly, their share of nano opinions. That does not make any of their decisions labelled as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. A solid brand is expected to withstand such headwinds, if any, from time to time. So long as Virat Kohli’s bat does the ‘talking’, no amount of negativity can besmirch his reputation as a brand.