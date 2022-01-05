Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the last of the 12 days of Christmas. So did Santa bring you all that you had desired?

05 Jan,2022

A soft question in the middle of the week, but we knew it would elicit a philosophical response from our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 5, 2022 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s the last of the 12 days of Christmas. So did Santa bring you all that you had desired?

A. I am always blessed by the Almighty (Santa or any other power) with the things that He considers right for me. My expectations are not something that requires Aladdin like-magical power. I am satisfied with what I get as gift from God. Christmas is no exception.