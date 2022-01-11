Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s that time of the year when the folks at GroupM and Madison work overtime on their adspend forecasts. Given the uncertainty that prevails, do you feel for the predicament of Messrs Prasanth Kumar and Sam Balsara/ Vikram Sakhuja?

It’s not a fun question although it sounds like one. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say to this one. In the January 10, 2022 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s that time of the year when the folks at GroupM and Madison work overtime on their adspend forecasts announced in February. Given the uncertainty that prevails, do you feel for the predicament of Messrs Prasanth Kumar and Sam Balsara/Vikram Sakhuja?

A. I am not a member of a club of pessimists. Business has to improve as humanity has to survive. For business, communication is an imperative, irrespective of the screen/ format. What the global network agencies forecast is like a mirror that reflects the prevailing business sentiments , at the relevant time of the research. With the use of sophisticated techniques like AI/ML, it would be more accurate. Even if there is a deviation from empirical facts, the forecasts are supposed to be directional and not predictive. In fact, I look forward to it as a positive direction improves the dopamine effect in my sentiments.