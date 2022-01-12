Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s said that many news entities unofficially take monies to publish political news around elections. Is it true?

12 Jan,2022

Yes, we actually asked this question. And he responded to it. So let’s get straight to it. Here’s how Dr Bhaskar Das responded to our ultra-sensitive question in the January 12, 2022 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s said that many news entities unofficially take monies to publish political news around elections. Is it true? As someone who has been in the business of news for the best part of his professional life, do you see elections and the increase of consumption of media an opportunity to make monies or an increase in news gathering spends?

A. There is no proof of that alleged perception. I have worked in the biggest media houses. I have never experienced it. It’s a fact that during elections, all governments do invest in amplification of their achievements. It’s a legit promo tool. It is also true that for news channels, exhaustive election coverage improves their stickiness. Obviously, investment for news gathering has to go up to do justice to any cutting edge coverage. It’s like your investment goes up when you cover industry events like Goafest exhaustively.