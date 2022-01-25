Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Republic Day tomorrow, and there are some videos on how people aren’t familiar with basic knowledge of the country. Is it really such a bad thing to be ignorant?

Hmm. So, we were referring to the Cyrus Broacha and Hindu ads that have been doing the rounds. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das responds in this Republic Day eve question of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I don’t want to be judgmental about what is good or bad, but there is no harm in knowing the significance of some dates that are significant for a country. Perhaps our education system should take care of that. Otherwise, as we go away further from such important days for the country, the public memory might get thinner about them.