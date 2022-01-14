Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Jan 14. Celebrated variously across the country. The skies are usually fully of kites. But kite-flying is no longer a seasonal festival, right? In politics, media, advertising…

14 Jan,2022

We hope you enjoy the Q&A of today. So, let’s dive right into it. Here’s Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. It’s Jan 14. Celebrated variously across the country. The skies are usually fully of kites. But kite-flying is no longer a seasonal festival, right? In politics, media, advertising…

A. Interesting question: the reply has to be both metaphoric and literal. First, metaphoric: the dictionary definition suggests that kite-flying is a practice of telling or suggesting an idea or plan to people in order to gauge their reaction to it. It can be demagogic or for optics or for test marketing. I can’t comment on the strategic intent of that kite-flying as I am not tutored in that expertise.

Now the literal: This day marks the end of winter and celebrates the harvest of the Rabi crop. According to some beliefs, the tradition of flying kites on Makar Sankranti is being carried out so that people are exposed to the sun rays. This helps in getting rid of the skin infections and illnesses associated with winters. I know the literal is boring but I used to love looking at the sky where so many kites fly, makes me feel that various aspirations of human beings are searching for new heights.