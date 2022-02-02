Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Any must-have asks from the Finance Minister for Budget Day tomorrow?

31 Jan,2022

An unfair question to ask, but we couldn’t not do it. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the January 31 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Any must-have asks from the Finance Minister for Budget Day tomorrow?

A.It’s not a question. I have to write a long article on the subject and I admit I don’t have the expertise for the same. But as a layperson, I can say that India has suffered a lot due to the pandemic in the last two years and it has not yet fully abated. The economy needs healing and a booster dose for sure. So, simply, I wish the Union Budget puts more money in the hands of business, taxpayers and poor people so that they can spend more which can revive the economy. Now it needs a lot of political, social and economic will. It’s easier said than done but that’s what the citizens, I am sure, expect for their life and livelihood.