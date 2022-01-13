Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | According to a report, a leading PR agency has said it will “part ways with clients” that don’t adhere to its new environmental, social and governance guidelines (ESG)?

Q. According to a report, a leading PR agency has said it will “part ways with clients” that don’t adhere to its new environmental, social and governance guidelines (ESG)? Your view?

A. What a laudable and an exemplary approach to doing business with a purpose. If they can adhere to the principles as enunciated in ESG, their business would increase. To my mind, corporate India has realised that Covid-19 is a wake-up call for creating and sustaining a risk-resilient business. No organisation can function in a vacuum. There is an urgent need to evaluate their sustainable, responsible, and ethical practices along with their financial metrics and governance protocol. It pays dividend in the medium and long term. Your example may be a good initiative in the right direction.