Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A leading fund manager recently has said that Unilever may have ‘lost the plot’ with too much of brand purpose focus. Like Ben & Jerry not supplying to the Israel-occupied West Bank. Agree?

28 Jan,2022

This isn’t a typical weekend question, but we had to ask it after we read a report on this on an international news website. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response in our January 28 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I must admit that this question is beyond my intelligence grade: eg what is the connection between a BDS movement and HUL ‘losing the plot’ due to obsessive focus on brand. Incidentally, the latest quarterly performance of HUL isn’t confirming the apprehension to a layman like me. In fact the company’s consistency in progressing towards a Net Positive company is directionally praiseworthy. Various brands from the HUL portfolio of brand are deeply engaged in cause-related marketing and are very ESG-compliant. I presume that non-participation in a BDS movement has triggered the observation about HUL. I am just guessing that the above may be the linkage in your question. Or is it not?