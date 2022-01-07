Cultbike.fit rolls out new campaign

07 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Cultbike.fit, the fitness bike brand, recently acquired by Cult.fit, has launched a new campaign. The promotion features stand-up comic Aadar Malik and actor Ayush Mehra.

According to Mohit Ahuja, Marketing Director, Cultbike: “The campaign will make a difference in the attitude towards correct fitness amongst the audience. Continuing with our commitment to make fitness content fun and consumable, we’re introducing Pushkar and Bhaskar to the cultverse. We want to share the same bond of friendship with our users as that of these two.”