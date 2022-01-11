Criesse Communications starts year with three wins

10 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Criesse Communications, the PR and integrated communications agency, has onboarded three hospitality clients including luxury wellness lodge Aramness Gir, bordering the Sasan Gir National Park and the Conrad htoelin Pune. Also, the agency has witnessed the addition of Hyatt Lucknow’s newly launched China House.

Said Dennis Taraporewala, Managing Director, Criesse Communications: “Criesse Communications is privileged to welcome these renowned brands to join our family. We look forward to working together and bringing the beauty of these properties through robust and sustainable communications based on innovative & strategic campaigns”