Contract unveils campaign for Lupin’s Be One energy capsules

27 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Lupin, global pharmaceutical company, unveiled a campaign to launch ‘Be One’ Ayurvedic Energy and Immunity capsules. Conceptualised by Contract Advertising, a part of the Wunderman Thompson Group and member of the WPP network, the film features Hrithik Roshan. The tagli

This is the thought behind the #BanoKhudSeBehetar campaign launched for Lupin’s Ayurvedic Energy and Immunity capsules.

Speaking on this, Anil Kaushal, Head OTC Business, Lupin, said: “In today’s highly demanding times, a product like Be One is only increasing in relevance. The consumer today, is looking to constantly better themselves and this is where Be One comes in as a motivator to ensure they have the energy and health needed in this journey.”

Added Supratik Sengupta, Head of Marketing, Consumer Healthcare, Lupin: “This campaign was born out of the consumer desire of constant improvement by competing with one’s own self as opposed to others. The film acts as a nudge to the audience to challenge themselves and go beyond their comfort zone, while the product plays the role of the dependable partner.”

Said Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract Advertising: “The creative challenge was to tell a story of someone trying to better himself, especially when that someone happened to be Hrithik Roshan. So, we tried to magnify the conflicts that reside within us every day. That was the creative jump off.”