Continental Coffee unveils first TVC

04 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Continental Coffee (CCL) has unveiled its first national TVC introducing their premium, ‘Continental Freeze Dried’ to the Indian market. Through the TV commercial, CCL aims to acquaint coffee enthusiasts with the concept of freeze-dried.

Said Preetam Patnaik – Head of Consumer Marketing, Continental Coffee: “CCL is a renowned brand and beloved by consumers in the southern parts of India. We prioritise innovation and quality which can be distinctly seen through our product range. With Continental Freeze Dried, we wanted to reward the coffee connoisseurs in India by offering them a flavourful, aromatic cup of instant coffee. Our goal is to create awareness about our brand at a national level through our first national television commercial for our premium instant coffee brand, Continental Freeze Dried – a 100% pure freeze-dried coffee with a taste that appeals to coffee lovers. The focus of our TVC is not only to showcase the freshness of Continental Freeze Dried to a national audience but also to drive awareness on the concept of freeze-dried coffees and how it is the freshest form amongst instant coffees. We hope to strike impact for CCL in our TVC by highlighting the uniqueness of freeze-dried instant coffee and thus stand out in the competitive landscape of the coffee industry.”