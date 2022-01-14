CNN Digital Worldwide promotes Steve George

14 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

CNN Digital Worldwide has promoted Steve George to Director of CNN Digital for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong. He will be responsible for digital content, strategy and publishing and leads a team of digital producers, reporters and editors across APAC. Prior to this role, George was a Senior News Editor for CNN Digital.

Said Meredith Artley SVP & Editor In Chief of CNN Digital Worldwide: “Steve is an outstanding, trusted and thoughtful journalist and leader,” “I’m joined by the team in Hong Kong and CNN staff around the world in being thrilled that he is taking on this leadership role at this critical time.”

Before joining CNN in 2016, George spent eight years in Beijing as a magazine editor, covering news and social affairs across the greater China region.