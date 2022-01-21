Chimp&z Inc wins marketing mandate for MuscleXP & Man Arden

21 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Merge Infinity Network’s integrated marketing agency Chimp&z Inc bags the digital marketing mandate for MuscleXP, a sports supplement brand, and Man Arden, a male grooming & skincare brand from the house of Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. As part of the mandate, Chimp&z Inc will be responsible for amplifying the brands’ social media communication across Facebook and Instagram.

On the association, Sahil Mehta, Director, Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, said: “I have always believed that associating yourself with people of good quality always brings the best to you. I am immensely excited to associate with Chimp&z Inc as I know that they are the best ones to take our business a notch higher digitally. I personally have ingenuousness on Chimp&z Inc to amplify the brands’ social media communication across Facebook & Instagram. We want to reach as many people as we can and Chimp&z Inc are the foremost in the market to do so! Looking forward to working with just the best!”

Commenting on the association, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, “We’re excited to work with Sahil and his vision for both the brands. The game plan is to create recognizable social and digital strategies which back the brands’ key messages. Over the next few months, the team will be releasing a series of digital and social content plans to reach the brand’s targets which will starlight the brands and their USP to their desired target groups. Chimp&z Inc and Emmbros Overseas both have high ambitions, and their shared values and vision will lay the groundwork for an active partnership that will produce remarkable outcomes in the future.”