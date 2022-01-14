Changing Tree releases ad film featuring actor SF Khan

14 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Changing Tree, a digital agency offering creative and technical solutions for brands, has rolled out a film with actor Salman Yusuff Khan.

Said Syed Idrees, Founder of Changing Tree Communications: “Through this film, we hope to bring some positivity, reassurance and inspiration to the current scenario by illustrating that change isn’t always bad, and embracing it is the only way to truly move forward. The message is conveyed through an inspiring, narrative video in collaboration with Salman Yusuf Khan. We believe that this film is the inspiration that India needs today.”