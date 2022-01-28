Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance honours soldiers

28 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Reinforcing its commitment to address the insurance needs of the Defence personnel , Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance has kicked off a digital campaign #GarvSeJeeyo starting Republic Day.

Commenting on the GarvSeJeeyo digital campaign launch, Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, said: “Security is a comforting feeling and if the providers are doing a good job that alone is a source of pride. Inspired by the unparalleled contribution by our soldiers and their families for holding the nation’s head high, we took it upon ourselves to provide relevant solutions for protecting the pride of our heroes. Our digital campaign #GarvSeJeeyo is launched in honour of our brave officers and aims to draw their attention towards the requirement for an appropriate protective financial net creation for themselves and their kin. We are confident that our efforts in collaboration with Garv (our dedicated defence channel network) will certainly help us in driving awareness and deeper engagement with our heroes around our latest offering – Guaranteed Suraksha Kavach – a tailor made insurance plan which is dedicated to fulfill their financial security needs.”