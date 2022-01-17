Bombay Shaving Company unveils new campaign

Bombay Shaving Company, the men’s grooming brand, has launched #JalnaManaHai campaign. The campaign challenges established brands and the status quo.

Conceived inhouse at Bombay Shaving Company and written by Garima Girotra, the film features actor Saloni Khanna Patel playing a firefighter who douses fires of a slightly unusual type. The film was made by Mumbai-based Leap of Faith Productions with Director Mohak Pajni and Creative Producer, Adhiraj Sharma at the helm.

Said Laalit Lobo, VP Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company: “It’s a mystery to me why established personal care and grooming brands haven’t yet addressed this pressing concern in the men’s shaving routine. The current options they have in aftershaves are not the best. And the post shave irritation and burning is a definite mood kill. With this product, complimented by the film and campaign suitably titled ‘#JalnaManaHai’; we hope to induce a behaviour change in men. We wish to shake them out of their comfort zone, wake them from their slumber, and demand a better after shave experience – which our Post Shave Balm provides.”