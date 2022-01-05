BOB ropes in Shafali Verma as brand endorser

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Bank of Baroda has announced the signing of cricketer Shafali Verma as its brand endorser.

Said Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda: “Bank of Baroda has a history of associating with ace athletes and sportspersons as its brand endorsers and being a crucial part of their journey. The bank continuously supports the youth of the country through its various banking and non-banking initiatives and this announcement reflects the Bank’s ethos of adding value to its customer experience by choosing youth-icons like Shafali to inspire them. Shafali’s personality resonates grit, determination and dependability which reflects the bank’s brand ideologies.”