Bluebot Digital creates campaign for Simplilearn

17 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Simplilearn has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, titled #JobGuaranteed. The campaign focuses on Simplilearn’s ‘Job Guarantee’ programmes that assure a job upon course completion. As part of the campaign, the company launched two ad films on the above concept created by Bluebot Digital agency.

Speaking about the campaign, Mark Moran, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn, said: “As a leading online Bootcamp, we are excited to launch this campaign bringing job guarantee as a core offering to aspirants, coupled with the relatable storyline of asking for a treat when one succeeds in their profession. We hope viewers will relate to the characters and find motivation to learn new skills and share their “sweet success” with their family and friends.”

Commenting on the Simplilearn campaign, Carl Savio, CEO & CCO, Bluebot Digital added: “The campaign is built around a tangible product benefit – guaranteed jobs. While conceptualising the campaign we stumbled on a cultural insight – In our country, it’s customary to ask for a treat when a friend or family member acquires an asset or moves up in stature. And from there we built a campaign that we know will relate to all demographics.”