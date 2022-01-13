Bitbns launches campaign to create awareness

13 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Bitbns, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has launched a campaign to create awareness among the crypto enthusiasts to invest in Crypto. The ‘Enter the Metaverse’ campaign is associated with a leading blockchain-based gaming platform – The Sandbox, which will provide five SAND tokens for every new trade by the new user.

Commentating on the latest campaign, Gaurav Dahake, CEO & Co-founder Bitbns said: “In our constant endeavor of offering unique propositions to customers, we have introduced the SAND utility token on Bitbns via “Enter the Metaverse” campaign. We wish to raise awareness among the new users to invest in crypto with this campaign. With the listing of this metaverse token on Bitbns, we have opened an avenue for investment in the Metaverse. At Bitbns we always believe that Incentivizing learning through rewards is one way to make users remember the crypto token and keep their tabs on the performance of the tokens. The SANDBOX that combines the blockchain technology, DeFi, and NFTs in a 3D metaverse, is undoubtedly a promising metaverse project that is bound to reach greater heights.”