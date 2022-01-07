Axis My India CSI Survey: Most impactful celebrity of 2021

07 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Axis My India, the consumer data intelligence company better known for its exit polls, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. The month of December reveals Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as the most impactful celebrity of the year – view of 40% across India (majority). Chief Minister’s of Uttar Pradesh- Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu- M K Stalin and West Bengal- Mamata Banerjee followed suit along with Indian Cricket captains Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni.

Commenting on the December report, Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Axis My India, said: “The survey finds that PM Modi is overwhelmingly popular across the country and the most recognisable face in India. 40% of the total people surveyed have picked him, far higher than any other personality on the list. Virat Kohli stood second at 4% followed by Yogi Adityanath at 3%. Mr. Modi’s popularity seems to be growing at a time when world leaders are facing dwindling popularity. This poll is yet another demonstration of Mr. Modi’s grasp over the pulse of the nation.”