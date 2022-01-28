Astral Adhesives launches campaign

28 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Astral Adhesives has launched a campaign for its adhesive brand – Bondtite. The TVC is conceptualized by The Womb in co-operation with Astral Adhesives team.

Commenting on the launch of TVC, Sandeep Engineer, MD of the company said: “In celebration of Bondtite’s 25th anniversary, we are delighted to present the campaign around Bondtite which is synonymous to strength, quality, and trust. The launch of this campaign during Republic Day enhances its significance, since it features the diversity of bonds. With this campaign we aim to aid visibility while adding more value to our brand and boost Astral Adhesives business in the market.”