Asleen Madhok joins Onsurity to head comms

20 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Onsurity, the tech-led monthly subscription-based employee health benefits platform, has onboarded Asleen Madhok to head its Public Relations and Corporate Communications wing. In previous roles, she has worked with Adfactors, Alibaba and Satin Creditcare Network.

Said Samar Kagalwalla, Head of Marketing & Growth, Onsurity: “We are on mission to serve Healthcare for all especially SMEs and start-ups. Asleen comes with a firm grip on the industry nuances while being in-tuned with all new developments. Our leadership team has been further strengthened with her presence as we are at an exciting juncture of our growth story and strongly believe that communication is one of the key drivers in establishing a brand’s stature.”

On her new role, Madhok commented: “I am intrigued to put my expertise in a cause of expanding the healthcare benefits to millions at an affordable cost. The healthcare sphere is on the cusp of a digital transformation, and I look forward to lead the communication mandate for a brand like Onsurity which is rewriting the rules of providing affordable healthcare benefits and working towards social security for gig workers.”

Intrigued?!