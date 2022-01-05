Amrit Thomas to be CDO at Zee

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed Amrit Thomas as the Chief Data Officer to enhance its overall capabilities in data analytics across all aspects of decision-making.

Thomas will report into Nitin Mittal, President Technology & Data, Zee and will be based out of the Technology & Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The appointment is effective immediately.

In his previous stint, Thomas was CEO, Strategic Advisor and Investor for a retail-tech start-up. He was also associated with Diageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organisation. His previous stints include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later, the beverages business of the Company. He also spearheaded a direct- to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.