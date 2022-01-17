Amit Doshi back at Britannia, as CMO

17 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Britannia Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Amit Doshi as Chief Marketing Officer. He takes over from Vinay Subramanyam, who has moved on after two stints spanning 16-odd years.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries said: ‘’I am happy to welcome Amit back to the Britannia family. Amit’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight. I thank Vinay for his invaluable contribution in building purposive brands especially during the difficult times of the last two years, and wish him the very best in his endeavours.’’

Doshi spent eight-and-a-half years at at Lenovo and before that nine-odd years at Britannia.