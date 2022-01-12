Alia Bhatt to be the new face of Blenders Pride

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Blenders Pride welcomed Alia Bhatt as the new face of the brand with a campaign film, ‘Made of Pride’. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the TVC has been shot by the famous French filmmaker and visual artist Jean Claude Thibaut, known for his path-breaking work in Luxury Lifestyle.

Commenting on the announcement, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said: “Alia Bhatt’s story of becoming today’s youth icon and one of the most talented stars in our film industry makes her unarguably the best choice for our new brand ambassador for Blenders Pride. Our new campaign celebrates the pride of being your authentic self, showcasing Alia’s strength of character and resilience. In a world where making safe choices comes easy, the new campaign aims to nudge today’s confident consumers, and encourage them to let their pride be the catalyst in making authentic choices that take them further in life.”

Added Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer – Lowe Lintas: “The campaign reframes the relationship between pride and success. For Blenders Pride, true pride isn’t a result of success. Instead, it’s a prerequisite to handle success. With Alia Bhatt staring down the limelight in a never-seen-before avatar, the brand boldly challenges older notions of pride, and encourages us to unabashedly own our choices.”