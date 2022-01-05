Advent PR partners with football Veterans Super League

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Advent Public Relations has acquired the mandate for Veterans Super League (VSL). The agency will manage the brand’s 360-degree media presence spanning from PR and communications to social media creatives and digital media campaigns and innovations.

Said Danish Parvez Khan, Chairman & Managing Director, Veterans Super League: “We were looking for an agency that gives us the best ROI and with Advent PR, we found all that and more. Our long-term vision is ambitious and bearing in mind the agency’s history in building up brands from scratch we felt like it was the perfect partnership. We are excited to see the 360-degree strategy that the agency has in store for us and we plan on making VSL a pan India sports brand with such a successful agency on-board. It shall be an exciting collaboration.”

Added Kheman Kumar, Director, Advent Public Relations: “Advent PR is thrilled to announce that we are the official communication partner for the first ever Veterans Super League, which is going to start in Kolkata from April22. VSL as a platform is built to support and bring back all those forgotten heroes from the sports of football, who lost their shine with time. This is what convinced us about the league and we are confident that as their trusted communication partners we can support them in this vision and help them meet their goal.”