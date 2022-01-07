7 Up unveils its latest campaign in its ‘Think Fresh’ series

25 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Soft drink 7 Up has unveils its latest campaign in its ‘Think Fresh’ series featuring the curly-haired 7 Up mascot Fido Dido.

Speaking about the new campaign, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said: “7 Up, our clear refreshing drink, instigates youth to ‘Think Fresh’ to address the various life’s curveballs with a cool mind & smart thinking. The new campaign throws light on the many tricky situations that we face every day… and Fido Dido, with his quick-wit and fresh thinking demonstrates that that no matter which curveball comes one’s way, keeping a cool mind will ensure one finds a ‘Fresh’ way to emerge on top and win in this evolving reality. I am confident that our new bold, tongue-in-cheek campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers.”