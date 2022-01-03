3 new TVCs for Hide & Seek biscuits

21 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Parle Products has launched its latest advertising campaign for their chocolate chip cookie brand Hide & Seek with a sharp focus on establishing its identity as an enabler of first -time conversations. The films have been conceptualized by Brand League Partners.

Said Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products: “We, at Parle Products, realise how important it is for a brand to be a part of a customer’s journey. There are certain moments that we all face while growing up as teenagers and we understand the significance of these changes and decisions we make at that time. All of us have come across that time in adolescent years when the fear of rejection keeps us away from initiating conversation with that special someone. Our premium brand Hide & Seek resonates with young and innocent love while acting as an enabler to ignite a spark in situations wherein people feel hesitant to express themselves freely or directly. Our brand plays the role of breaking the ice so the first-time conversations between two young people are comfortable and relaxed. Since the campaign is targeted towards teenagers, it’s not about intense love but about innocent attraction & young playful chemistry. The campaign is light-hearted and at the same time builds our brand so that we achieve top-of-mind recall among consumers and continue our brand narrative. With this TV and digital campaign, we aim to strengthen our position in the chocolate cookies category.”

Added Samir Chonkar, Head at Brand League Partners said, “We wanted to create something special for consumers and we are happy to be able to create a theme for Parle’s Hide & Seek brand – ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’, which will bring forth something relatable, fun and engaging experience for everyone! The films showcase cute and innocent interaction between couples designed to appeal to customers’ lovestruck-side and get some attention directed towards the brand.”