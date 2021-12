Zeno Group expands leadership

22 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Zeno Group communications agency has announced the appointment of Ketan Pote in dual roles as Head of the Mumbai office and the National Practice Lead- Technology and Reputation. This is intended to spearhead the growth of its Mumbai operations and to establish a strong Technology and Reputation practice in India.

Pote was last with MSL Group in Mumbai where he worked for over eight years and was last an AVP. Based in Mumbai, Pote will report to Rekha Rao, Managing Director for Zeno India.

Said Pote: “Zeno is truly a new-age agency, converting data into compelling, platform-agnostic strategies and ideas. I am excited about the prospect of continuously learning new ways of delivering impactful communications to our clients while rounding these up with my nearly two decades of experience, and of course the fearless philosophy.”