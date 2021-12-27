Yuvraj Singh launches NFT collection with Colexion

27 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

After launching NFTs of various celebrities from the art and sports fraternity, Colexion has come up with an NFT drop of Yuvraj Singh. With his very own digital avatar in metaverse, the cricketer has entered into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible tokens dedicated to his fans.

Said Abhay Aggrawal, the CEO of Colexion: “The premium NFT collection of Yuvraj Singh will be an opportunity for the fans to engage with their all-time favourite star. We’ll launch an autographed cricket bat along with a 3D statue of the cricketer, providing an exclusive opportunity to fans to own his digital collectibles. Colexion enables fans to witness this historic event and become a part of this massive revolution. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will also be now able to ‘own’ special moments of his career.”

Added Bibin Babu, Co-Founder of Colexion: “We are focusing on creating a robust NFT ecosystem through premium NFT collection and play-to-earn NFT games. So while we believe in making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world, we also want to ensure a wholesome and transparent ecosystem. This I hope will make us a trustworthy brand and also inspire more celebrities to align with us as their active involvement makes a huge difference in the world of NFTs.”