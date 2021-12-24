Wunderman Thompson launches new TVC for Doritos

24 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Doritos Chips has released a television commercial featuring brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan. The new campaign showcases ‘bold self-expression’ with tagline ‘For The Bold’.

Said Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India: “At Doritos, we believe that today’s generation exemplifies bold self-expression like no other, and we aim to put this attitude at the heart of everything that we do. This campaign not just epitomizes this belief, but is also fun, fresh, and larger than life. We are confident that this new campaign will connect with the audience and encourage them to express themselves, in their own bold ways.”

Discussing the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, added: “With the tooth-rattling loud crunch of Doritos, we salute the courageous personality of the bold tribe. As the tagline “For the Bold” suggests, Doritos enables you to be you. Bite into Doritos along with Kartik and hear the loud satisfying crunch of this intensely flavoured corn chip as you enjoy this new campaign from the brand.”