Vijay Rajput retires from Discovery Inc

20 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Vijay Rajput, SVP-Affiliate Sales & Business Head Eurosport, has decided to move on from Discovery. Rajput’s career that spread over 39 years, kicked-off at Discovery over seven years back. Ruchir Jain, who has been heading finance at Discovery South Asia for over three years will take over from Rajput to lead the distribution and Eurosport business.

Said Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Inc: “We at Discovery Inc would like to thank our supremely talented leader Vijay Rajput as he has decided to retire from the organisation. Vijay’s stellar contribution over the years has helped us in being at the pinnacle of factual broadcasting in India. Although it is hard to say goodbye, we once again thank him for inspiring us and wish him the absolute best for the next phase of his life. Elated about Ruchir taking up the role where he designs the next chapter of growth ahead.”