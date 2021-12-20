Viacom18’s Sonic is 10

20 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18’s Sonic is celebrating 10 years of entertaining kids. It was launched on December 19, 2011 as part of the Nickelodeon franchise.

Said Nina Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18: “When we started our journey with Sonic a decade ago, we took a plunge in the highly competitive kids category. From then to now, Sonic has grown leaps and bounds. The success story of Sonic is a result of our kids first approach in driving innovation with pioneering homegrown content thus making Nickelodeon the leading franchise. We take great pride in Sonic’s success and are truly overwhelmed with the love it continues to receive from kids and advertisers alike. We are happy to have built a brand that is a destination that kids return to for their daily dose of entertainment and look forward to the next phase with enthusiasm and zeal.”

To commemorate Sonic’s decade long journey, a special ‘Tenniversary’ campaign has been devised.