UFC martial arts and Timex enter global partnership

23 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

UFC mixed martial arts organization and Timex have announced a major global sponsorship and licensing partnership that provides an ideal marketing opportunity for each brand to reach more fans and consumers.

Timex will become an ‘Official Licensing Partner of UFC’ and will offer a wide variety of UFC-branded products, including wristwatches, health and fitness tracking-enabled watches, watch straps, clocks, and more. Each piece will be made with the same craftsmanship, quality, and innovative design that has made Timex the most famous watch brand in the world.

Said UFC President Dana White: “Every fight fan knows the importance of time and clock management in this sport. Every second counts, and the ticking clock adds to the drama and the fun of a great UFC fight. Now Timex is going to be associated with UFC’s biggest moments as they’re broadcast around the world. Timex is an iconic brand, and we’re looking forward to having them as an official UFC partner.”

Added Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Timex Group.”We could not be more excited to partner with UFC to create a collection of Timex UFC timepieces that embody the toughness and tenacity of both brands. The undisputed leader in combat sports, UFC has built a lasting, recognized legacy. As the official Timekeeper and Watch partner of UFC, we can’t wait to deliver iconic products that speak to the unique and diverse global UFC fanbase and celebrates UFC’s biggest moments.”