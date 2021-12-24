TV9 & Shriram Transport Finance Company celebrate ‘Highway Heroes’

24 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

TV9 Network, in partnership with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals. announced ‘Highway Heroes’ felicitating truck drivers who stood rock solid through Covid-19.

Commenting on the success this social campaign received, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network, said: “The pandemic has been a great learning for all of us. We are conscious of our responsibility as the #1 News Network. We realised that with great power comes great responsibility and we decided that we will remain true to our core which is to be of service to the public. We, therefore, decided to raise pertinent questions, and also address issues that needed to be discussed, hence was born ‘Highway Heroes’.”

Added Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman, Shriram Transport Finance Company: “As India emerges from the shadows of the pandemic, it is time to acknowledge the foot soldiers who kept the country on the move in face of sheer adversity. That’s why we thought that vaccinating truck drivers was the best possible way to salute their spirit and create awareness among this important segment of the transportation community against any vaccine hesitancy.”

Said S Balamurugan, Lead CSR, STFC: “We, at STFC, believe that support and care can transform their lives. Our endeavour is to provide continuous support to our partners, while, also focusing on their well-being. Since one’s health plays an important role in one’s wellbeing, we have been conducting medical check-ups for drivers and their families. The vaccination drive is a natural extension of our current focus on the well-being of truck drivers.”